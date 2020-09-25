STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

TRS wants use of ballot boxes for safer GHMC polls

TSEC has sought the opinion of political parties on whether to use ballot papers or EVMs for the GHMC polls.

Published: 25th September 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Vote, Polls, Ballot

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS on Thursday urged the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) to use ballot boxes for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.TRS General Secretary M Srinivas Reddy submitted a representation on the same to TSEC Commissioner C Parthasarathi. Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao discussed the issue with senior TRS leaders and arrived at this decision.

If TSEC thinks that holding civic polls through ballot boxes is difficult due the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, similar problems also exist with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Reddy said. In the prevailing circumstances, holding polls through ballot boxes is the best option, he added.

TSEC has sought the opinion of political parties on whether to use ballot papers or EVMs for the GHMC polls. TSEC wanted the parties to give suggestions to the Commission on or before September 30. If no reply is received by September 30, it would be construed that the parties have no opinion to offer.

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS GHMC polls Hyderabad ballot boxes
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp