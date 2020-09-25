TRS wants use of ballot boxes for safer GHMC polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS on Thursday urged the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) to use ballot boxes for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.TRS General Secretary M Srinivas Reddy submitted a representation on the same to TSEC Commissioner C Parthasarathi. Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao discussed the issue with senior TRS leaders and arrived at this decision.

If TSEC thinks that holding civic polls through ballot boxes is difficult due the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, similar problems also exist with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Reddy said. In the prevailing circumstances, holding polls through ballot boxes is the best option, he added.

TSEC has sought the opinion of political parties on whether to use ballot papers or EVMs for the GHMC polls. TSEC wanted the parties to give suggestions to the Commission on or before September 30. If no reply is received by September 30, it would be construed that the parties have no opinion to offer.