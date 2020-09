By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fresh case has been registered against former Keesara Tahsildar Erva Basvaraj Nagaraju for issuing passbooks to disputed lands worth Rs 48.80 crore without the consent of senior officials.

According to the ACB, an inquiry was held by the Vigilance and Enforcement Department in this regard. A report was submitted to the government, which then directed the ACB to take action against the officer and book a case against him for criminal misconduct and abuse of power.