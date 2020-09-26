STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Wear your Batukamma

They are now designing special sarees, especially for Telanganites loving abroad.

Published: 26th September 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Batukamma

Batukamma

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Why put a lotus or a paisley when we can design a tangedu puvvu on your saree? It’s local for vocal time in India and four siblings – Deepthi, Jyothi, Keerthi and Shruthi – believe that the amazing Batukamma festival is yet to get its due on the world map. And what better way to do that than design special Batukamma sarees with traditional motifs.

They are now designing special sarees, especially for Telanganites loving abroad. Through their online-only enterprise titled Subba Fashions, as a tribute to their mom Subba, the four sisters who hail from Mancherial and now living in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Delhi have, for the first time, designed a complete designer line.

The sarees made on Kota tissue, cotton and silks have already been getting orders from NRIs. “We have tieup with international shipping companies and we have catered to countries across the world in the last four years.

“We have been seeing the conversations in Telangana online forums such as Telangana American Telugu Association and Telangana Jagruti and realised there is a demand for our state souvenirs, especially during festivals. We have kept it affordable and the prices begin as low as Rs 1,000,” says Jyothi. Women playing the Batukamma dance is the most popular design, they add. 

Four enterprising siblings are designing special Batukamma sarees with floral arrangements and other Telangana traditional motifs to popularise it for Telanganites living abroad for the upcoming Dasara festival 

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Batukamma
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp