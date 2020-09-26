Wear your Batukamma

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Why put a lotus or a paisley when we can design a tangedu puvvu on your saree? It’s local for vocal time in India and four siblings – Deepthi, Jyothi, Keerthi and Shruthi – believe that the amazing Batukamma festival is yet to get its due on the world map. And what better way to do that than design special Batukamma sarees with traditional motifs.

They are now designing special sarees, especially for Telanganites loving abroad. Through their online-only enterprise titled Subba Fashions, as a tribute to their mom Subba, the four sisters who hail from Mancherial and now living in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Delhi have, for the first time, designed a complete designer line.

The sarees made on Kota tissue, cotton and silks have already been getting orders from NRIs. “We have tieup with international shipping companies and we have catered to countries across the world in the last four years.

“We have been seeing the conversations in Telangana online forums such as Telangana American Telugu Association and Telangana Jagruti and realised there is a demand for our state souvenirs, especially during festivals. We have kept it affordable and the prices begin as low as Rs 1,000,” says Jyothi. Women playing the Batukamma dance is the most popular design, they add.

