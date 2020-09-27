23-year-old Hyderabad man gets two-years prison sentence after harassing teenager
In 2015, the convict, Krishna, who was stalking the victim, intercepted her at JNTU bus stop and forcefully held her hand.
Published: 27th September 2020 12:59 AM | Last Updated: 27th September 2020 01:35 PM
HYDERABAD: A city court on Saturday sentenced a 23-year-old man to two years of rigorous imprisonment for harassing a teenager and forcing her to marry him.
He coerced her into accepting his marriage proposal and even threatened to kill her if she refused it.
Depressed over the incident, the victim even tried to kill herself. She, however, recovered, following which, her father lodged a complaint with the Miyapur police station.