Harassed by husband, in-laws for dowry, 21-year-old hangs self in Malkajgiri

HYDERABAD: Harassed by husband and in-laws for additional dowry, a 21-year-old woman ended her life at Malkajgiri late on Friday night.

The victim, Ukanti Prathyusha, was found hanging at her home. A dowry harassment case has been registered against her husband Ukanti Ramesh.

Prathyusha and Ramesh had been married for three years. During the marriage, her family gave `5 lakh cash, 10 tolas of gold and one acre land as dowry.

Two years ago, the Prathyusha gave birth to a girl child. A few months after that, Ramesh started harassing her again, demanding additional dowry.

His parents Rajender, Laxmi and sister Lavanya also joined him.

Domestic help ends life

An 18-year-old domestic help ended her life at Moinabad on Saturday, after her 45-year-old employer sexually harassed her.

The police registered a case of abetment to suicide and sexual harassment against the accused Madhu Yadav.

The police said that though the girl could have died by suicide, they are also investigating whether she was sexually assaulted by the accused before her death.

Both the victim and her younger sister were working at Madhu Yadav’s house.

