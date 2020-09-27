STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad honour killing: One of the three accused test positive for COVID-19

One  of the three hired killers, who were arrested for the honour killing of Chinta Yoga Hemanth Kumar at Gachibowli, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Published: 27th September 2020 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

A health worker in PPE coveralls collects COVID-19 samples. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One  of the three hired killers, who were arrested for the honour killing of Chinta Yoga Hemanth Kumar at Gachibowli, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Cyberabad police, on Friday, had arrested 14 persons, including the parents, uncles, and other relatives of Hemanth’s wife Avanti. Before producing them before the court, all of them were tested for the virus at the Government Area Hospital at Kondapur, where the 33-year-old hired killer from RC Puram tested positive.

Though he is asymptomatic, he was moved to Gandhi Hospital. 

The police personnel, who had investigated the case and took part in the interrogation, had also gotten tested for Covid-19. However, they were found negative for the disease.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

They have been advised to stay alert and watch out for Covid-19 symptoms.

The other accused persons also tested negative in the tests.

An investigating official said that they would move the court seeking custody of the accused. Hemanth’s gold bracelet and a few other belongings are yet to be recovered.

Specific details about the plot and properties also need ascertaining, and the accused persons would be interrogated again, said sources. 

Hemanth cremated

Hemanth, who was murdered on Thursday, was cremated on Saturday, after his younger brother Sumanth flew down from London.

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chinta Yoga Hemanth Kumar Hyderabad honour killing Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp