Hyderabad honour killing: One of the three accused test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the three hired killers, who were arrested for the honour killing of Chinta Yoga Hemanth Kumar at Gachibowli, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Cyberabad police, on Friday, had arrested 14 persons, including the parents, uncles, and other relatives of Hemanth’s wife Avanti. Before producing them before the court, all of them were tested for the virus at the Government Area Hospital at Kondapur, where the 33-year-old hired killer from RC Puram tested positive.

Though he is asymptomatic, he was moved to Gandhi Hospital.

The police personnel, who had investigated the case and took part in the interrogation, had also gotten tested for Covid-19. However, they were found negative for the disease.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

They have been advised to stay alert and watch out for Covid-19 symptoms.

The other accused persons also tested negative in the tests.

An investigating official said that they would move the court seeking custody of the accused. Hemanth’s gold bracelet and a few other belongings are yet to be recovered.

Specific details about the plot and properties also need ascertaining, and the accused persons would be interrogated again, said sources.

Hemanth cremated

Hemanth, who was murdered on Thursday, was cremated on Saturday, after his younger brother Sumanth flew down from London.