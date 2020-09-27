Tank Bund to get a new look by Nov

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 2.2-km Tank Bund road is likely to draw more visitors and add character to the city’s landscape in the next two months as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has started to refurbish the footpaths and beautify the lawns along the stretch to give it an aesthetic look.

The refurbishment is being taken up at an estimated cost of `14.50 crore and the project is likely to be completed by November. Ornamental lights, kiosks and galleries, including stone benches and other street furniture, would be placed along the stretch. The footpaths would be laid with flamed granite, including granite kerbs. Also, platforms would be built or cranes set up for immersion of Ganesh and Durga idols.

The contract has been awarded to M/s KKRC Infrastructure Private Limited, which has started to give the road a makeover. The HMDA plans to further beautify the green spaces where statues are located and their surroundings by maintaining a lush foliage, providing footpaths and ensuring regular upkeep of the area.