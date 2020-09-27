Three scientists from Hyderabad bag prestigious CSIR awards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three scientists from the city have bagged prestigious awards for achievements in their fields.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) team led by Director Dr S Chandrasekhar, on Saturday, was awarded the prestigious CSIR Technology Award, 2020, for outstanding contributions to affordable healthcare.

The team developed a novel and cost-effective process to develop Favipiravir, which is used to combat Covid-19.

Dr Subhadeep Chatterjee a scientist from Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, bagged Shanthi Swarup Bhatnagar Prize (SSB) for identifying reversible non-genetic heterogeneity in bacterial quorum sensing. Dr Surajit Dhara, faculty in the School of Physics, UOH, was selected for the prestigious SSB Prize for Science and Technology, 2020.