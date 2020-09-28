Employer of Moinabad victim arrested, charged with rape

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police, investigating the death of an 18-year-old at her employer’s residence in Moinabad, arrested the accused on Sunday.

They have slapped charges of rape against Madhu Yadav and also booked him under the Juvenile Justice Act for employing the victim’s sister who is a minor.

The cops had earlier claimed that as per their Aadhaar cards, the victims weren’t minors.

Rajendranagar ACP K Ashok Chakravarthy said Madhu Yadav was arrested and produced before the court.

“After we get the post-mortem and forensic reports, investigation would proceed further,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents of Himayatnagar staged a protest on Sunday, alleging that the police hurriedly shifted the body from the spot, without informing any public representatives.

The victim’s sister stated that Madhu Yadav would take her sister frequently into his room.

For the past two days, she had been crying repeatedly, but had not confided in her as to what had happened. On the night she died, Yadav came home in a heavily inebriated condition and took her into his room. Later, she was found hanging in his room.