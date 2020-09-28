STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad rains: Families residing near Musi river evacuated

Around 35 families from Kishanbagh area, whose houses are close to the river’s path, were shifted to nearby community halls with the help of local authorities. 

Published: 28th September 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Musi river

Representational image of Musi river (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMSWS&B) issued a warning stating they might lift the floodgates of Himayatsagar depending on the rainfall received in the upstream areas and inflows into the reservoir.

The HMWS&SB officials alerted Hyderabad and Rangareddy district administration, the GHMC, and the police, asking them to move people living near the Musi river to safety.

Accordingly, scores of families were shifted on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Around 35 families from Kishanbagh area, whose houses are close to the river’s path, were shifted to nearby community halls with the help of local authorities. 

The full tank level (FTL) of Himayatsagar is 1763.50 feet, and the reservoir has a capacity of 2.97 TMC. Its current water level is 1759.45 feet (2,208 TMC), as on Sunday (9 pm). 

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad floods Hyderabad rains musi river
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp