Hyderabad rains: Families residing near Musi river evacuated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMSWS&B) issued a warning stating they might lift the floodgates of Himayatsagar depending on the rainfall received in the upstream areas and inflows into the reservoir.

The HMWS&SB officials alerted Hyderabad and Rangareddy district administration, the GHMC, and the police, asking them to move people living near the Musi river to safety.

Accordingly, scores of families were shifted on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Around 35 families from Kishanbagh area, whose houses are close to the river’s path, were shifted to nearby community halls with the help of local authorities.

The full tank level (FTL) of Himayatsagar is 1763.50 feet, and the reservoir has a capacity of 2.97 TMC. Its current water level is 1759.45 feet (2,208 TMC), as on Sunday (9 pm).