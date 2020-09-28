Three persons die in separate accidents in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three people died in separate accidents in different parts of the city on Sunday. The accidents were reported from the ORR at Himayat Sagar, Nacharam and Hayath Nagar areas.

Mohd Aslam, 42, from Tamil Nadu, was driving a truck on the ORR. When the vehicle reached Himayat Sagar, he stopped the vehicle on the roadside. While crossing the road, he was run over by an unknown vehicle.

At Nacharam, Ajay Kumar, 37, from Nacharam, was on his way to a medical store in a bike. On the way, he lost control of the bike and rammed into a divider, and died on the spot.

At Hayath Nagar, Dindu Vijay Kumar, 68, was returning home on his scooter. A speeding tanker hit his scooter, leaving him severely injured. He died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.