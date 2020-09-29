City celebs in Bangaru Telangana anthem

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bangaru Telangana, the anthem, was launched on Monday to celebrate the spirit of Telangana and recognise the efforts of people fighting against this pandemic. It is an attempt to celebrate the indomitable spirit of Telangana and the people demonstrating the undying spirit of the land.

The anthem features prominent personalities and celebrities of the state from all walks of life. It features Pullela Gopichand, chief national coach of the Indian badminton tea; Mohammad Azharuddin, former India cricket team captain;Anjani Kumar, commissioner of police, Hyderabad; Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary to industry and commerce in Telangana; Swati Lakra, ADGP, Women Safety, actor Sree Vishnu; Pradeep Chowdhry, managing director of Gemini Edibles and Fats India Pvt Ltd; Chandrasekhara Reddy, vice president–sales and marketing of Freedom Heathy Cooking Oils; Nikhat Zareen, Indian boxer, and few top singers of the Telugu art fraternity.

The lyrics are by Tapaswi Sreeram and the music was composed by Achu Rajamani. P Chandrashekhara Reddy, vice president of sales and marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, which was associated with the creative said, “The anthem is a tribute to all the people in the forefront of the battle against coronavirus and everyone who supported the lockdown.”