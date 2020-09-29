Five arrested in Hyderabad for selling hash oil

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Excise Enforcement Department officials, on Monday, arrested five persons for possessing and selling banned narcotic substance -- hash oil. The officials seized 1.5 litres of the oil. Based on a tip off, officials detained five persons in the Bowenpally area, who were trying to sell hash oil.

Two of the accused have been identified as Vikram and Sai Reddy, and they are also learnt to be addicted to ganja and other drugs.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed that they had purchased the hash oil, a concentrated cannabis extract that can be smoked, vaped, eaten or rubbed onto the skin, and used to sell it to vulnerable people.

The use of hash oil is banned by the government.The accused were shifted to Excise office for further proceedings.