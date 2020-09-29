STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad citizens get a crash course on reflectors

They also highlighted the fact that many fatal accidents could be avoided by using this simple strip on vehicles.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Police joined hands with Rotary Club of Hyderabad Centennial, Rotary Club of Smart Hyderabad, on a project called ‘Pratibimb’, a traffic awareness programme on reflectors. G. Manohar, Addl DCP(Traffic), Rachakonda Police Commissionerate who was the chief guest, started the project on this weekend night in the city outskirts at Gudur Toll Plaza.When drivers are blinded by the lights of an oncoming vehicle, they tend to crash into a vehicle ahead of them. A reflector can forewarn them of the impending danger”.

A brain child of Rotarian Rama Raju and other membrrs Ramraj, Sanjay Kedia, Parag, Anitha Reddy, Divakar along with the help of Traffice police team headed by Satish, CI, Bhongir Traffic Police Station at Gudur Toll Plaza, Hyderabad – Warangal Highway, Bhongir, Yadadri, Telangana, organised a 100 vehicle awareness drive. They not only educated commuters, but also supplied free reflectors. The team promoted the importance of reflectors on vehicles along with pasting new ones free of cost to vehicle which did not have them. The volunteers  beamed the light behind the vehicle once it stopped at toll gate. If the vehicle did not sport a reflector the vehicle the police gave an orientation to the drivers. They also highlighted the fact that many fatal accidents could be avoided by using this simple strip on vehicles.
 

More from Hyderabad.
