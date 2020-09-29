STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad honour killing: Over-reliance on technical aspects hit probe?

On Thursday afternoon, patrolling teams arrived at Gopanpally X roads and found that Hemanth had been kidnapped by Avanti’s family.

Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials investigating the honour killing of Chinta Yoga Hemanth Kumar have relied more on technical aspects of the case to solve it. It is widely felt that had they combined the technical aspects with human intelligence and had coordinated better with the police in the neighbouring districts, there were chances of them having solved the case earlier, and they could even have saved Hemanth.

On Thursday afternoon, patrolling teams arrived at Gopanpally X roads and found that Hemanth had been kidnapped by Avanti’s family. They were even told that the car in which Hemanth was present drove towards the ORR.

The police immediately picked up other family members and launched a hunt for the car carrying Hemanth, but lost track of it the moment Avanti’s uncle Yugandhar switched off his mobile phone. The police last traced his phone’s location to the ORR, but could not make any headway from there.

It was learnt that beyond Patancheru, there were no CCTV cameras, making it harder to trace the vehicle. While Hemanth was killed at 7.30 pm, Yugandhar came under their tracker at 9.30 pm after he switched on his phone to contact Santosh Reddy. Till then, police were clueless about his whereabouts. 

From Gopanpally X roads, the accused took the ORR and drove Hemanth all the way to Zaheerabad. While returning, they killed Hemanth in the car, dumped his body midway, came till Patancheru, stopped at Bhanur for consuming alcohol and then drove to Ravalkole near Medchal, covering more than 220 km during the entire journey. Throughout, they were not stopped by any policemen, apparently because the respective area police stations were not alerted by the investigators.

Cops seek custody of accused for questioning

Cyberabad police have filed a petition before a local court seeking custody of the accused involved in the kidnap and murder of Chinta Yoga Hemanth Kumar, including those of his wife Avanti’s parents Laxma Reddy and Archana. If they get the custody, the accused will be interrogated about a few material belongings to be recovered and about other details of the murder plot.

