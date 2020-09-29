STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad sees 76 per cent increase in residential sales in third quarter despite COVID-19, lockdown

Unsold inventory of properties, which had increased during the second quarter of 2020, decreased marginally in Q3 said the report.

Published: 29th September 2020

Skyscrapers, Building, Real Estate

Representational image (File photo)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Despite the sluggish nature of the economy due to Covid-19, Hyderabad’s real estate showed a 76 per cent increase in residential sales in the third quarter of 2020 from the previous quarter, according to a new report released by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) on Monday.

Among the major cities that were taken into consideration for the compiling the report, Hyderabad was second only to Chennai when it came to increase in residential sales between July and September while Bengaluru and Kolkata showed a negative growth. 

The JLL report cited the renewed interest from NRIs as one of the reasons for the increase in demand in the real estate market.

Hyd dominates among cities in new launches

“Q3 2020 witnessed sales outpacing new launches as unsold inventory across the seven markets -- Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata -- decreased marginally from 459,378 to 457,427 units,” it said.

In addition to that, due to the increased sales in Hyderabad in Q3, the city also showed a 40 per cent increase in new launches of properties during this time period.

“Hyderabad dominated new launches accounting for over 40 per cent in Q3 followed by Mumbai at 20 per cent,” the report said.

“We are feeling cautiously optimistic about the residential market, driven by sales volumes in Mumbai and Delhi. A combination of favorable factors such as low mortgage rates, attractive prices and lucrative payment plans reinforce the sector. For end users, the next 12 months are ideal to buy a house,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head, India, JLL.

