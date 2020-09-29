STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMD retracts heavy rainfall warning in Hyderabad

Most  parts of Greater Hyderabad and a handful of places in other districts received light to moderate rains on Monday.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Most  parts of Greater Hyderabad and a handful of places in other districts received light to moderate rains on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) withdrew its warning of heavy rainfall, which was issued a day ago. On Monday, it said that only thundershowers were likely at isolated places of the State for the next two days. 

The highest rainfall recorded in Hyderabad as on Monday night (9 pm) was 41.8mm at Charminar. Ramayampet in Medak recorded the highest in the State at 58.5mm.The IMD further said that the Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of west Rajasthan and Punjab on Monday, and that the conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal from a few more parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh over the next two to three days.
Telangana received 46 per cent more than normal rainfall this monsoon season as on Monday.

More from Hyderabad.
