Queen of television: I gave her the gift of choice, says Suma Kanakala's mother

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Like any other mother, I always wish for three things for my daughter Suma Kanakala – health, safety and that her all her dreams come true. Just as my mom gave me the freedom to live my dream, I gave Suma the gift of choice.

To be able to pursue what she set her heart on. I don’t think I would have wanted to do anything differently as a mom as far as my parenting was concerned. I have never dreamt that she will be a television personality, but I think every decision we took, whether it was to enroll her in a dance class, opt for Telugu in school or urge her to take part in every public speaking forum has been in alignment with what she has turned out to be now. Suma is a fast learner.

As a child, I would teach her slokams and poems and she would memorise by listening to me. She learned to be a good listener which translates into a good speaker.

Whether it was a poetry session, mime, debate or elocution, I would ask her to take part and she would do so enthusiastically. That is what has contributed to what she is today – as her fans call her Queen of Television.