Residents’ fury in Moinabad over young girl’s death

HYDERABAD: Residents of Himayath Sagar at Moinabad came out in large numbers, demanding justice for the girl, who was found hanging at her employer’s house. They staged a protest in the village on Sunday night which continued into Monday. As a result, traffic on the stretch came to a standstill. The accused Bathuku Madhusudan alias Madhu Yadav has been arrested on charges of rape and Criminal Amendment Act, 2013. But the villagers accuse police of negligence and shielding Madhu Yadav.

DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said that 45-year-old Madhu Yadav is involved in several land grab cases and has an active rowdy sheet against him at Moinabad police station. The case would be expedited and put to trial at the earliest. Further, the PD Act also would be invoked against him.

After the girl’s death, Madhu Yadav himself called the police. But before they arrived, he forced the victim’s younger sister to tell the police that the victim had died by suicide unable to bear severe stomach pain. However, inquiries revealed that the girl died by suicide, as she was sexually assaulted by Madhu Yadav. Chevella MLA K Yadaiah visited the victim’s family, while former Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy demanded compensation and a 2BHK flat for the family.

Shabbir slams KTR

Congress senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir slammed IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Home Minister Mahmood Ali for inept handling of the case. He also condemned the AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for his silence on the issue and for not meeting the victim’s family members

