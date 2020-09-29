STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Residents’ fury in Moinabad over young girl’s death

Residents of Himayath Sagar at Moinabad came out in large numbers, demanding justice for the girl, who was found hanging at her employer’s house. 

Published: 29th September 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Himayath Sagar at Moinabad came out in large numbers, demanding justice for the girl, who was found hanging at her employer’s house. They staged a protest in the village on Sunday night which continued into Monday. As a result, traffic on the stretch came to a standstill. The accused Bathuku Madhusudan alias Madhu Yadav has been arrested on charges of rape and Criminal Amendment Act, 2013. But the villagers accuse police of negligence and shielding Madhu Yadav.

DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said that 45-year-old Madhu Yadav is involved in several land grab cases and has an active rowdy sheet against him at Moinabad police station. The case would be expedited and put to trial at the earliest. Further, the PD Act also would be invoked against him.

After the girl’s death, Madhu Yadav himself called the police. But before they arrived, he forced the victim’s younger sister to tell the police that the victim had died by suicide unable to bear severe stomach pain. However, inquiries revealed that the girl died by suicide, as she was sexually assaulted by Madhu Yadav. Chevella MLA K Yadaiah visited the victim’s family, while former Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy demanded compensation and a 2BHK flat for the family.

Shabbir slams KTR
Congress senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir slammed IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Home Minister Mahmood Ali for inept handling of the case. He also condemned the AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for his silence on the issue and for not meeting the victim’s family members
 

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moinabad Hyderabad
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp