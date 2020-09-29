Telangana High Court posts Netflix-Raju case to October 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After hearing the contentions of senior advocate appearing for Netflix, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday questioned the senior counsel appearing for B Ramalinga Raju of erstwhile Satyam Computers whether the latter has raised any objection before Netflix or the producers of documentary Bad Boy Billionaires pertaining to Raju before its scheduled release on September 4.

When the appeal filed by Netflix, challenging the order restraining its release, came up for hearing, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul contended that Netflix had briefed Raju’s men two weeks before the scheduled release of the documentary. Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Raju, said that the trial in cases filed by the ED and SEBI are still pending. The bench posted the matter to October 1 for further hearing.