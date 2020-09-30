STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake Military Intelligence officer cheats many, caught in Hyderabad

Offender Raghu Verma was previously booked for sexually harassing a woman at Punjagutta.

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Cyberabad police’s Madhapur zone has arrested a man for posing as a Military Intelligence officer, abducting a person, stealing and cheating many others. The police, who also nabbed the accused’s associates, seized Army uniforms, a dummy pistol and other material from him.

According to the police, SS Vijaya Karthikeya Singh alias Raghu Verma, from West Godavari district, had moved to Hyderabad to earn a living.

He started off as a driver but also committed several thefts. A few days ago, he and his three associates, posing as Military Intelligence officers, abducted a man at BHEL.

They told him that they had orders to kill his father’s friend in an encounter and extracted all details from the victim, who had gone to BHEL for business purposes.

They later snatched his mobile phone and car keys, blind-folded him and took him to an Ayurvedic medical store at Hafeezpet. Raghu Verma wore an Army uniform, a bulletproof jacket and armed himself with weapons. The gang had set up a mobile jammer, wireless sets and an electric shock instrument, and started to question the victim at the store.

They told him that they were looking for his father’s friend as he was a terrorist and an illegal arms dealer. The gang told the victim that they want his father to reach the Ayurvedic store, call up his friend and engage in conversation, so that they can kill him.

However, this was just a ploy to extort the victim — they took Rs 26,000 from him on the pretext of bail charges, dropped him back at BHEL and drove away. Raghu Verma drove to Tanuku in Andhra Pradesh and made some transitions from the victim’s e-wallets.

The SOT busted the gang using technical evidence. Investigation has revealed that Raghu Verma was involved in four other cases; one being for sexually harassing a woman at Punjagutta a few months ago. The accused had also participated in an Army recruitment rally in 2017 and 2018 but did not get through due to his criminal record.

Soon after, he created fake Army IDs, which he used to buy uniforms, fake gallantry awards, two air rifles and a dummy pistol. He cheated people by promising them jobs in the Indian Army and charging them for it. Raghu Verma also rented out cars, on which he stuck Army stickers. Dressed as an Army officer, he used to attend social programmes and inaugural ceremonies. He even installed cut-outs of himself as an Army officer near his house, the police found. “We appeal to the people to approach us if they have been conned by Raghu and his gang,” Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar said.

More from Hyderabad.
