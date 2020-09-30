Hyderabad honour killing case: Police granted custody of prime accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police, on Tuesday, was granted six-day custody of Avanti’s father Laxma Reddy and her uncle Yugandhar Reddy by a city court in the ‘honour’ killing case.

They are likely to be asked whether more people were involved in Hemanth’s murder. “If we find that other people are involved, they will also be brought to the book,” said Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar. He added that they would write to the government, seeking a fast-track trial of the case.

Hemanth’s wife Avanti had been claimed that her elder brother Ashish Reddy was also involved in the conspiracy. She had said that he was kept out of the picture so as to help the accused with bail and other legal procedures after their arrest. She had demanded that he be arrested, as he posed a threat to her late husband’s family.