Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir needs urgent attention

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When Thannir Sriranga Rao, Chairman, the Managing Director of Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission, and his friends visited Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir on Sunday, it was meant to be a fun ride to see the reservoir but the dirty surroundings prompted him to take up an instant cleanup.

They went on to the passageway to see the water level and click some videos, but before long, they went about clearing up the plastic strewn across. Surprisingly, they walked for a good kilometre or so cleaning it up. Rao said in his Facebook post: We (myself, BS Prasad AG, Dr. Vinod, Ramanna Dora Adv, Rajiv Batra Businessman, C. Shankar and V. Krishnudu Advocates) visited Konda Pochamma Reservoir on Sunday and we collected and removed so much plastic waste from the passage.

“In fact, there were no dustbins and that could be one of the reasons for the trash lying around” said Rao who also clicked photographs and videos and alerted District Collector P Venkatram Reddy who promised to do something concrete and responded positively to the feedback.

The 16 km passageway needs urgent attention. Having Lake Police who will monitor these irregularities and also sign boards.

“We went around 6 am and returned by 9 am. By that time, I could spot over 1,000 vehicles and I can imagine the number of people who are visiting the premises. It was shocking to see how picnickers were merrily throwing out the paper plates, bottles and plastic right there and walking away.

In fact, I visited the place a month ago and I spotted beer bottles, leftover cake boxes and other birthday paraphernalia.” Considering the tourism department is keen to start a resort/hotel, these problems should be ironed out, he says.

The local ice cream and chaat wallahs, who deal with public, should be made active participants in keeping it hygienic.

He now wants to come back to the reservoir with 100 advocate friends once normalcy is restored and take up a big cleanliness drive and motivate people to clean up every time they visit a public space. “This is our next mission,” he says.