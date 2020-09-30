STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir needs urgent attention

The 16 km passageway needs urgent attention. Having Lake Police who will monitor these irregularities and also sign boards. 

Published: 30th September 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

They went on to the passageway to see the water level and click some videos, but before long, they went about clearing up the plastic strewn across

They went on to the passageway to see the water level and click some videos, but before long, they went about clearing up the plastic strewn across.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  When Thannir Sriranga Rao, Chairman, the Managing Director of Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission, and his friends visited Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir on Sunday, it was meant to be a fun ride to see the reservoir but the dirty surroundings prompted him to take up an instant cleanup.

They went on to the passageway to see the water level and click some videos, but before long, they went about clearing up the plastic strewn across. Surprisingly, they walked for a good kilometre or so cleaning it up. Rao said in his Facebook post: We (myself, BS Prasad AG, Dr. Vinod, Ramanna Dora Adv, Rajiv Batra Businessman, C. Shankar and V. Krishnudu Advocates) visited Konda Pochamma Reservoir on Sunday and we collected and removed so much plastic waste from the passage.

“In fact, there were no dustbins and that could be one of the reasons for the trash lying around” said Rao who also clicked photographs and videos and alerted District Collector P Venkatram Reddy who promised to do something concrete and responded positively to the feedback.

The 16 km passageway needs urgent attention. Having Lake Police who will monitor these irregularities and also sign boards. 

“We went around 6 am and returned by 9 am. By that time, I could spot over 1,000 vehicles and I can imagine the number of people who are visiting the premises. It was shocking to see how picnickers were merrily throwing out the paper plates, bottles and plastic right there and walking away.

In fact, I visited the place a month ago and I spotted beer bottles, leftover cake boxes and other birthday paraphernalia.” Considering the tourism department is keen to start a resort/hotel, these problems should be ironed out, he says.

The local ice cream and chaat wallahs, who deal with public, should be made active participants in keeping it hygienic. 

He now wants to come back to the reservoir with 100 advocate friends once normalcy is restored and take up a big cleanliness drive and motivate people to clean up every time they visit a public space. “This is our next mission,” he says.

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp