Mahbub Chowk clock tower up and running

Designed in Turkish style, the tower was one of the major landmarks of the city, until it became a den for junkies.

Published: 30th September 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Mahbub Chowk clock tower, which was earlier in a dilapidated condition, has been completely restored by the GHMC, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted on Tuesday. Works at the clock tower was underway for the past two years. “The clock tower at Mahbub Chowk has been successfully renovated and looks splendid,” KTR tweeted. 

In 2018, the 126-year-old clock tower began ticking after years. The clock and the structure, which were damaged due to decades of negligence, was renovated by the GHMC as part of the Charminar Pedestrian Project (CPP). The five-storeyed tower built by Asman Jah, the Prime Minister of Hyderabad in 1892, suffered several damages over time.

Designed in Turkish style, the tower was one of the major landmarks of the city, until it became a den for junkies. The damage was apparent with  the plaster peeling off and vegetation growing in  its cracks. The GHMC decided to restore the tower four months ago.

