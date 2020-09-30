Rejig to help startups tide over COVID-19 crisis: Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rejig.Hydstartups, a mentoring initiative by the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) to help startups tide over the pressure induced by the slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, concluded on Tuesday. The virtual micro-accelerator programme, launched on July 27, saw a 3-week coaching by 42 mentors, conducting more than 375 meetings with 125 startups.

Leading organisations like TiE Hyderabad, THub, IKP, IIIT-Hyderabad, CCMB, ICRISAT among others had come together to help startups tide over the crunch period. Participant startups received one-on-one coaching on pivoting their business strategy post-Covid and prepared them for pitching at sessions for investor access and corporate connect.

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, said, “The pandemic has shown us the need for collaboration, and the pressing problem for startups during a crisis. Rejig.Hydstartups was launched to use the synergies of our ecosystem through the city-as-a-whole approach, to mentor and help the startups connect with investors and corporates.”