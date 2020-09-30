STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad protest online

Students who are against the exams started online protests since last week and are asking the university to promote all students.

Published: 30th September 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As many as 423 institutes intimated Btech, BPharm, PharmD students, (who were promoted earlier due to Covid-19 pandemic) to write the exams from the second week of October, after Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) released a notification.

The university is asking all the students of its affiliated colleges to write the exam, months after the semester has ended and students have already started lessons for a progressive semester after the university promoted them. Students who are against the exams started online protests since last week and are asking the university to promote all students.

Students from various affiliated institutes released an online poster on social media accounts, in which, said they will stop attending online classes if the university conducts the exam. Most of the JNTUH affiliated institutes are already boycotting online classes in a protest against the university.  “We are studying for the fourth semester since July. How can we write the exam on the third semester in October?” asked a student from MGIT college who wished to remain anonymous. 

“This is totally unjust. We will have to write exams for ten subjects and also focus on our mid-term exams, not very later we will have to write the current semester’s exams. No other university except JNTUH is doing it,” the student adds. Recently the university, in a notification, said, “This second spell of semester exams comprises regular and supplementary examinations of all PG courses (including Pharm D.) and all I-1, II-1, III-1 and IV-1 supply exams of B.Tech and B.Pharm courses.” The semester exams for all the students studying in JNTUH and affiliated colleges are scheduled to be conducted along with the mid-term exam that is to happen in October.

JNTUH Vice-Chancellor, Jayesh Ranjan said, “We are following All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) directions to conduct pending semester exams. We decided to conduct the exams in October. “ “Even earlier, we have said that ‘the decision of postponement of the exam can be changed if the situation becomes favourable. We have already conducted the end semester exams for final year students successfully. After careful consideration, we have finally decided to conduct exams for all students, so there is no going back.” added the vice-chancellor. 

