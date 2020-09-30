STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Technician at Keesara tahsildar office arrested

The ACB, on Tuesday, arrested K Venkatesh, a computer operator working in the Keesara tahsildar office, and four private contractors, in connection with the bribery case.

Published: 30th September 2020

ACB officials count the cash received by Keesara tahsildar E Nagaraju as bribe. (Right) Nagaraju looks on

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ACB, on Tuesday, arrested K Venkatesh, a computer operator working in the Keesara tahsildar office, and four private contractors, in connection with the bribery case. In August this year, the ACB had caught tahsildar E Nagaraju accept a bribe of Rs 1.10 crore in return for a favour for a real estate dealer. During the course of the investigation, several others were arrested.

Further, cases of criminal misconduct, criminal conspiracy, abuse of official position, cheating and falsification of records using fake documents, were registered against the accused for issuing passbooks to disputed lands worth `48.80 crore without the consent of senior officials.

In continuation to the arrest of K Dharma Reddy, his son K Srikanth Reddy, computer operator K Venkatesh and realtors Rao Venkateswar Rao, C Venkata Jagadishwar Rao and C Bhaskar Rao were arrested on Tuesday.

