20 mandals in Medak drought-hit: Sharmila

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that over 20 mandals have remained drought-affected in erstwhile Medak district, YS Sharmila said it was shameful that farmers in CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s native district were struggling for water.

Addressing a meeting on Wednesday with her followers from erstwhile Medak district, Sharmila found fault with the government in providing different Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) packages to people who fall under the jurisdiction of the same Collector and RDO. Referring to the agitation by Mallanna Sagar oustees, she said that the government was giving higher compensation to “its own people” as compared to others.

Speaking about pollution in the Patancheru industrial area, Sharmila asked if the government wasn’t responsible for controlling pollution to ensure a better future. She said that her father, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, had developed Medak district sanctioning an IIT and expanding the ORR to change the face of the district.