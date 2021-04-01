5 smuggling gold arrested at RGIA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) nabbed five persons for smuggling 2.5 kg of gold worth Rs 1.15 crore on Tuesday. The passengers, who had arrived at the airport from Dubai, had concealed the gold in mixer-grinder motors and cutting appliances.

Based on credible information, customs officials intercepted five passengers who arrived from Dubai by flight FZ-8779. On checking their baggages, they found mixer grinders and cutting appliances. On checking the appliances thoroughly, officials found gold concealed inside them.

Officials found that the passengers belonged to Uttar Pradesh. They were to hand over the gold at Hyderabad and travel to Uttar Pradesh by different means. Officials are also probing if they are a part of any smuggling gangs.

In another incident, CISF personnel at the airport nabbed a person who was trying to smuggle foreign currency of USD 30,000, equivalent to Rs 21.48 lakh, from the city to Dubai.