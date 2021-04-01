ASI’s death: Case registered against Uber, 3 arrested so far

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police on Wednesday registered a case against Uber, after one of its driver ran over an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of KPHB police station, Annapureddy Mahipal Reddy.The cab aggregator has been charged with abetment to culpable homicide not amounting to murder as the 54-year-old police officer succumbed to his injuries on the day.

It was found by the police that the Uber management gave instructions to drivers that made them endanger the safety of people on roads and violate the driving regulations of 2017. “They pressurise the drivers to maintain more than 40kmph speed and make extra trips. Due to this, the drivers violate speed limits and also endanger safety. Hence, Uber has also been charged in the case,” KPHB Inspector S Laxminarayana said.

Police have arrested three persons in the case so far. The first person to be nabbed was Srujan, driver of the Hyundai Creta car since he was driving under the influence of alcohol and crashed his car. His friend Pavan who was with him has also been arrested. Mohd Aslam, the Uber car driver who knocked down Mahipal Reddy, and had fled from the spot, was arrested as well. Initially an accident case was registered, but it was later altered to Culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Sec 304 II of IPC).