STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bio enzymes to maintain healthy lakes

The volunteers of the NGO will introduce 2,000 litres of bio enzyme into Neknampur Lake to enhance the treatment of lake water.

Published: 01st April 2021 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  On the occasion of Earth Day 2021 on April 22, Dhruvansh, a registered trust for environment protection and lake restoration is aiming to purify the Neknampur Lake by putting bio enzymes in it. The theme of Earth Day this year is ‘Restore Our Earth’.

The volunteers of the NGO will introduce 2,000 litres of bio enzyme into Neknampur Lake to enhance the treatment of lake water. To achieve the same, they have been collecting bio enzymes from all over Hyderabad since February 23.

They collected 100 kg fruit peels from a market in one day and have so far collected from Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Lingampally, Shankarpally, and Filmnagar areas. Why bio enzymes? Madhulika Choudhary, managing trustee, Dhruvansh says: “Bio enzyme will reduce Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) in the lake which will result in zero odour.

Bio enzyme releases good bacteria. Just like probiotics help us become healthy, bio enzyme is probiotics for the lake.” Madhulika who has been working on restoring the Neknampur Lake since 2016 says: “Domestic sewage is easy to breakdown, but surfactants and chemicals such as Harpic, detergents, and Lysol are very difficult to breakdown by bacteria. If citizens replace surfactants with bio enzyme, lakes will automatically get eco-friendly sewage.”

The trust has been striving hard to restore Hyderabad’s lakes and have designed lowcost low-maintenance community models to restore and protect the lakes. They have been conferred with many awards for their efforts, with the latest being National Water Award and Earth Care Award in 2019 from Ministry of water resources, GOI.

Three missions of the campaign

  • To clean lake water
  • Communities involvement in lake restoration
  • Bio enzyme usage in the household so that sewage coming out of households will be eco-friendly
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp