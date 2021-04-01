Bio enzymes to maintain healthy lakes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : On the occasion of Earth Day 2021 on April 22, Dhruvansh, a registered trust for environment protection and lake restoration is aiming to purify the Neknampur Lake by putting bio enzymes in it. The theme of Earth Day this year is ‘Restore Our Earth’.

The volunteers of the NGO will introduce 2,000 litres of bio enzyme into Neknampur Lake to enhance the treatment of lake water. To achieve the same, they have been collecting bio enzymes from all over Hyderabad since February 23.

They collected 100 kg fruit peels from a market in one day and have so far collected from Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Lingampally, Shankarpally, and Filmnagar areas. Why bio enzymes? Madhulika Choudhary, managing trustee, Dhruvansh says: “Bio enzyme will reduce Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) in the lake which will result in zero odour.

Bio enzyme releases good bacteria. Just like probiotics help us become healthy, bio enzyme is probiotics for the lake.” Madhulika who has been working on restoring the Neknampur Lake since 2016 says: “Domestic sewage is easy to breakdown, but surfactants and chemicals such as Harpic, detergents, and Lysol are very difficult to breakdown by bacteria. If citizens replace surfactants with bio enzyme, lakes will automatically get eco-friendly sewage.”

The trust has been striving hard to restore Hyderabad’s lakes and have designed lowcost low-maintenance community models to restore and protect the lakes. They have been conferred with many awards for their efforts, with the latest being National Water Award and Earth Care Award in 2019 from Ministry of water resources, GOI.

