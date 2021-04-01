STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Everything I am today, I owe to newcomers

I like working with them as I get the freedom and flexibility to push myself into new territory

Published: 01st April 2021 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is thrilled to return to the action genre with his upcoming film, Wild Dog, a story inspired by the aftermath of the serial bomb blasts that shook Hyderabad in 2007. Calling Wild Dog a ‘new-age commercial entertainer’, Nagarjuna says, “It’s a film based on real events, and director Ahishor Solomon has ensured that it is loaded with all commercial elements. I was in Hyderabad when the blasts happened, so I could really relate to this story.

The film has some chilling action sequences and I enjoyed working on them.” He shares that the story begins with a bomb explosion at a German bakery in Pune. “An investigation kicks off, and by the time the identity of the mastermind gets traced, he has fled and appears in Nepal as a quack. I am confident that what then follows will make for a really exciting watch.” The actor plays ACP Vijay Varma, who leads a team of NIA officers entrusted with tracking the bomb blast perpetrators. “My character is a patriot who wants to wipe out all forces that destabilise his country.

Every man will aspire to be as powerful, and every woman will want such a man. It is one of the best characters I have ever played.” The attraction for Nagarjuna was all the extensive research that director Solomon supposedly carried out before he pitched the story, including meeting Major Ajay, who was a part of the surgical strike operations. “The Major accompanied us on the sets and helped us make the film more authentic. Our action choreographer David Ismalone specialised me in combat training, sign language and even small asks like holding a gun.” Nagarjuna remembers that the script was narrated in August 2019. “We wanted to finish shooting in six months.

We completed half of the shooting by the lockdown, having travelled to places like Old City, Mumbai, and Pune.” The plan then was to go to Thailand and Sikkim to shoot the remaining portions, but the lockdown put paid to it. “We filmed those portions in Manali’s Rohtang Pass and Nepal. Also, as our action choreographer David Ismalone got stuck in Bangkok, we found a replacement in Sham Kaushal.” Wild Dog marks the directorial debut of Ahishor Solomon, and interestingly, he is the 40th debutant to work with Nagarjuna. “I feel anxious working with newcomers. At the same time, I like working with them, as I get the freedom and flexibility to push myself into new territory.

I also get a chance to play challenging characters like the one I have played in Wild Dog.” He is also convinced that new filmmakers show him in novel ways. “I get bored of playing the same character over and over again. By trying these combinations, I have delivered both hits and flops, but I will always proudly say that everything I am today, I owe to newcomers.” The 61-year-old actor enjoys working on complex action sequences. “I am a fitness freak and work out regularly. I feel like I am just 31,” he says, laughing. “This character demanded that I walk on uneven terrain in Himachal Pradesh, and I knew this was a journey that would take a toll on the body. I have no complaints though, as there are always challenges when doing a movie of our choice,” he says.

Meanwhile, with the Hindi film, Brahmastra, Nagarjuna will be returning to Hindi cinema after 15 years. In this film directed by Ayan Mukerji and featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, the actor is reportedly playing an archaeologist. “It has been conceived as a trilogy and we have wrapped up the first part already. I am playing a different character that is powerful and unique in its own right. I will be seen for about 30 minutes in this film; it’s one of the most exciting roles of my career.” The actor is also gearing up for the 100 film landmark, and is admittedly leaving no stone unturned in his plans to make sure it’s a successful film.

“I have not yet decided on who I will be doing this film with, or what genre I want to do it in. There’s still time to make those decisions.” There are rumours suggesting that this landmark film could see him working alongside his youngest son, Akhil. “I am currently working for Praveen Sattaru’s film and Akhil has to begin his next with Surender Reddy. I am also committed to doing Bangarraju (a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana).” He does admit to the temptation of working with Akhil. “I am longing to do an action film with Akhil. Let’s see how things pan out.” The Praveen Sattaru film will have him sport a salt-and-pepper look, but Nagarjuna is careful not to give away too much about the project. “All I can say now is that it’s a slick action thriller and we are planning to wrap up work by July,” he signs off.

— Murali Krishna CH muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress. com @onlymurali

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp