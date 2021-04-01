STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC misses tax collection target by 14% 

It offered a 90 per cent rebate on arrears and accumulated interest if the arrears are cleared by the property owners at one go.

Published: 01st April 2021 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 09:55 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC),  before the end of the 2020-21 Financial Year on Wednesday, collected property tax dues to the tune of Rs 1,647.66 crore, while the target was  Rs 1,900 crore. The tax dues collected for the year is 86 per cent of the target. 

During the Financial Year 2019-20, the corporation collected Rs 1357.12 crore. After the government considered the financial difficulties people encountered during the Covid-induced lockdown, they extended the deadline to pay property tax dues and arrears for the year 2019-20 by three months without penalties, till June 2019. 

There are about 16.92 lakh properties within the GHMC limits, of which 13.50 lakh are residential structures. This year, 12.11 lakh property holders paid the tax. Whereas last year, only 10.50 lakh paid the tax. To ensure that taxes are paid on time, this year the corporation came up with the Early Bird Scheme. The civic body also conducted widespread door-to-door campaigns to remind people to pay their taxes. Followed by this, the corporation also started a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme. It offered a 90 per cent rebate on arrears and accumulated interest if the arrears are cleared by the property owners at one go.

