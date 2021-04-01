Newly-wed kills self, case against hubby

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A newly-wed woman ended her life by hanging at her residence on Tuesday. The Banjara Hills police have registered a case against her husband for alleged harassment. The couple had gotten married a few months ago. The deceased was identified as Aishwarya.

According to the police, Aishwarya’s family members lodged a complaint with the police stating that her daughter had gotten married to Asir a few months ago without informing them. “We suspect that Asir harassed Aishwarya, driving her to suicide. We also suspect that he may have killed her and made it look like suicide,” Aishwarya’s parents told the police.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.