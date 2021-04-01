Tea spiked with pesticide kills woman

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A 60-year-old woman died, while her husband and a relative were admitted to hospital in a critical condition, on Wednesday after they drank tea which was spiked with pesticide at Ramachandrapur village of Bachannapet mandal in Jangaon district.

Dasaram Anjamma died at the spot, but her husband Dasaram Mallaiah (70) and the relative, Dasaram Bikshapathi (60), have been admitted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal. According to police, when Bikshapathi went to Mallaiah’s house on Wednesday morning, the latter made tea which was spiked with pesticide.

The three of them drank the tea and after an hour, they started to vomit and fainted. Some locals saw them lying unconscious and alerted the police. The three were shifted to the Jangaon District Government Hospital. While the woman was declared brought dead, the other two were shifted to MGM Hospital.

Speaking to Express, Bachannapet Sub-Inspector J Lakshman Rao said Anjamma’s family has alleged foul play. The tea powder at Mallaiah’s house was spiked with a pesticide called Endrin, they have alleged. The deceased’s body has been shifted for a post-mortem examination to the government hospital and a case has been registered, Rao said.