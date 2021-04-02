STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyd man dies in Canada, kin seek funds to bring mortal remains home

Surya had moved to Canada in 2018 for higher studies, and was doing a temporary job after completing his Masters degree from the University of Windsor. 

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old Hyderabad native, Renu Surya Pratap Murikipudi, died of cardiac arrest at Windsor in Canada on Thursday.  Surya had moved to Canada in 2018 for higher studies, and was doing a temporary job after completing his Masters degree from the University of Windsor. 

Speaking to Express, Surya’s family said that after he did not pick up his parent’s call for almost two days, they reached out to his friends in Canada, who found him dead in his house. As per the preliminary report, he had suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday night. 

Surya, who is survived by his parents and a sister, was also the sole breadwinner of the family. “The family was already suffering from a financial crisis and Surya had moved to Canada only to be able to help them. After his demise, they could not take care of the expenses to get his mortal remains to India, which is why we are requesting people to donate some money to help them,” said Kavya Rao, a relative. 

Another man, who was a native of Akuthotapalli in Nalgonda district, killed himself by jumping off a building at Toronto in Canada on Thursday morning. The deceased Praveen Rao had moved to Canada in 2015 to pursue higher studies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp