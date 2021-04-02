Hyd man dies in Canada, kin seek funds to bring mortal remains home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old Hyderabad native, Renu Surya Pratap Murikipudi, died of cardiac arrest at Windsor in Canada on Thursday. Surya had moved to Canada in 2018 for higher studies, and was doing a temporary job after completing his Masters degree from the University of Windsor.

Speaking to Express, Surya’s family said that after he did not pick up his parent’s call for almost two days, they reached out to his friends in Canada, who found him dead in his house. As per the preliminary report, he had suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday night.

Surya, who is survived by his parents and a sister, was also the sole breadwinner of the family. “The family was already suffering from a financial crisis and Surya had moved to Canada only to be able to help them. After his demise, they could not take care of the expenses to get his mortal remains to India, which is why we are requesting people to donate some money to help them,” said Kavya Rao, a relative.

Another man, who was a native of Akuthotapalli in Nalgonda district, killed himself by jumping off a building at Toronto in Canada on Thursday morning. The deceased Praveen Rao had moved to Canada in 2015 to pursue higher studies.