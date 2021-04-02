STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman kills hubby, stuffs body in fridge

The murder took place on Tuesday and came to light on Thursday after the house owner lodged a police complaint. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman, who killed her 38-year-old husband with the help of a friend, kept his body in a refrigerator at her residence at Karmikanagar under Jubilee Hills police station limits. The murder took place on Tuesday and came to light on Thursday after the house owner lodged a police complaint. 

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Siddiq Ahmed, a tailor by profession. Siddiq, Rubina and their children lived in an apartment. Two days ago, Rubina left home and went to her parents’ place. Since then, the flat has been locked and Siddiq had not been spotted. 

When police conducted a search after the owner’s complaint, they found the body stuffed in the refrigerator. Police suspect that Rubina had an affair and wanted her husband out of the way. “She wanted to shift Siddiq’s body to a graveyard under the cover of darkness but we broke open their door and found his body before that,” police said.

