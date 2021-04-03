3 nabbed for smuggling gold worth Rs 72 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three people including a woman were arrested in two separate cases of gold smuggling at the RGIA. In one case, a passenger and a receiver were caught and in the second case, a woman who had concealed gold in paste form on her body was caught. A total of gold weighing over 1.5 kg worth over Rs 72 lakh has been seized.

Meanwhile, CISF personnel also caught a Sharjah bound passenger and foreign currency worth Rs 8.40 lakh was seized from him. According to Customs officials, a passenger who arrived at Hyderabad from Dubai on Thursday and a receiver, were nabbed. He had smuggled gold by concealing it in the form of gold foils in inner layers of packing covers and tried to hand it over to a receiver. While the passenger was about to hand over the package to the receiver, they were caught and a total of 1.026 kg of gold valued at Rs 47.63 lakh was seized from them.In another case on Friday, a woman who arrived from Sharjah was caught. During the searches, the woman was found to have concealed gold in paste form weighing around 540 grams and valued at over Rs 25 lakh, on her body.