4 of a family killed in freak road mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four of a family, including two children, were killed in an accident at Nidamanoor in Nalgonda district on Friday. A speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit a passenger vehicle. The vehicle crashed into the bike behind it. As the victims, who were on the bike, fell down, the truck crushed them to death. Three others were also injured in the incident and one of them is in critical condition, said the police.

The victims have been identified as Teppalamadugu Sarpanch Tarri Srinivas, 35, his wife Tarri Vijaya, 32, and their two children Srividya, 8, and Kannaiah, 6. They were on their way towards Miryalaguda from Haliya. The passenger vehicle turned turtle in the incident, leaving the driver severely injured.The police have registered a case against the truck driver and started an investigation. The other two injured persons have been shifted to hospital.