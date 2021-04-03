AWBI tells TS to set up feeding spots for strays

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has appealed to the State government to issue directions to local authorities to ensure that stray dogs in all towns and villages are fed. They have asked the government to to take steps to identify sufficient feeding spots for the dogs be it in Resident Welfare Associations or educational institutes.The AWBI has sought that revised guidelines for pet dogs and street dogs be implemented strictly.The board wants law enforcement officials to ensure that people feeding street dogs at the designated spots should not be harassed.

The Delhi High Court had issued directions in February this year that the RWAs and feeders with the help of AWBI representatives will identify spots for feeding street dogs in the colony. No hindrance, whatsoever, should be caused to the persons in carrying out any activities in respect of the street dogs at the said spot. Also it should be the duty of the SHO concerned to ensure that harmony is maintained amongst the residents of the area so that no harassment is caused to the people feeding animals by RWA and vice- versa.