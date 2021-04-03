STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AWBI tells TS to set up feeding spots for strays

The Delhi High Court had issued directions in February this year that the RWAs and feeders with the help of AWBI representatives will identify spots for feeding street dogs in the colony.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has appealed to the State government to issue directions to local authorities to ensure that stray dogs in all towns and villages are fed. They have asked the government to  to take steps to identify sufficient feeding spots for the dogs be it in Resident Welfare Associations or educational institutes.The AWBI has sought that revised guidelines for pet dogs and street dogs be implemented strictly.The board wants law enforcement officials to ensure that people feeding street dogs at the designated spots should not be harassed. 

