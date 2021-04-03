Car goes up in a blaze near Tarnaka station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fire broke out in a moving car near the Tarnaka metro station on Friday afternoon. While the passengers escaped unhurt, the vehicle was gutted in the fire. As the incident happened on the busy stretch, traffic movement in the route was disrupted for some time.

“There is a possibility that the vehicle caught fire due to engine overheating. The exact cause of fire is being probed into,” said Station Fire Officer, Moula Ali, N Durga Prasad. On Friday, around 1.50 pm, the vehicle, an Indica Vista, was proceeding toward Mettuguda, with the driver and two others in it. When the vehicle was near Tarnaka metro station, the driver noticed smoke in the engine portion and stopped the vehicle on the left.

As he and the passengers got down, the smoke developed into fire and soon it spread the entire vehicle. By the time a fire tender from Moula Ali reached the spot, the vehicle was gutted. wAs the incident happened during the busy hours on the stretch, traffic movement was slightly disrupted. However after the fire was doused completely, traffic movement was normalised.