CREDAI puts off property show as virus cases climb

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 10th edition of CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show has been deferred in view of the Government Order (GO) banning public gatherings till April 30, due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the State. The revised schedule for the property show will be released when the government feels that it is safe to permit such events, said P Ramakrishna Rao, president, CREDAI Hyderabad. CREDAI, or the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, is the apex body of private real estate developers in the country V Rajashekar Reddy, general secretary, CREDAI Hyderabad, said

“In the meantime, we would request prospective home buyers to be wary of any promotion and attractive real estate deals being propagated through various social media platforms regarding UDS or pre-launch sale of properties. At CREDAI, we care about the safety and well-being of customers and urge people to do thorough research and only then purchase the RERA registered properties to safeguard your hard-earned money.”