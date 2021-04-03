STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hunt on for monkey catcher as apes rule Hyderabad

GHMC in a bind as contractors shy away from the job; Padmaraonagar, Marredpally, Motinagar among affected areas

Published: 03rd April 2021 08:57 AM

A monkey climbs atop a car in a residential zone in the city

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as monkeys are unleashing a fresh bout of menace in the twin cities this summer, attacking citizens in public places or entering houses for food, the Greater Hyderabad Municiapl Corporation faces a peculiar problem. Not a single expert in catching the simians has come forward to accept the job this year.     

The civic body, which has no expertise in catching monkeys, has to depend on locals who use random methods to trap the animals. There have been several complaints of monkey menace in Padmaraonagar, East and West Marredpally, Alwal, Sanathnagar, Kapra, Motinagar, Ameerpet, Uppal, Tarnaka, OsmaniaUniversity, L B Nagar and other areas of the city.

The civic body has invited tenders from contractors to catch monkeys in all the six GHMC zones, Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Charminar and L B Nagar. The contractor would be responsible for catching monkeys in the localities where complaints come after the public or the GHMC veterinary department. However, nobody has come forward to take up the monkey catching job.

Fees too low

The reason contractors are not coming forward is that the GHMC wants to pay no more than Rs 1,500-1,600 for catching a monkey. In cities like Delhi or Mumbai, civic authorities pay around Rs 6,000 for catching a single monkey. In other cities, it is around Rs 5,000 per monkey. GHMC officials privately admit that no monkey catcher or agency is interested in the tender bids because of low prices fixed by them.

Tough rules

Catching monkeys and releasing them into forest areas of Adilabad and other districts, involves a lot of effort. The trapped primates have to be treated well and shouldn’t be injured. The monkeys have to be fed and bathed and their cages have to be kept clean. 

The contractor is responsible for transporting the monkeys at his own cost. The monkeys have to be released into the forest in the presence of local forest officials. Besides, the contractor has to obtain a certificate from the forest department that the monkeys were released without facing any hardship. Contractors feel all this is too much trouble for a fee of Rs 1,500-1,600 for trapping one monkey. 

