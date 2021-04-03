Perfect your Easter brunch with these DIY devilled eggs

HYDERABAD : Easter is this Sunday and it is a time meant to be spent creating memories with your loved ones. Even when hosting duties fall on your plate, creating the perfect brunch spread doesn’t have to be a daunting task. Try this easy-to-make Easter recipe.
Devilled Eggs with Cajun-Spiced Walnut “Crumb” Topping
Ingredients
- 8 eggs, hard-boiled, large
- 2-3 tablespoons mayonnaise (can be reduced fat)
- 1-2 teaspoons mustard, prepared, to taste
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- Optional: 1-2 tablespoons chives, very finely minced
For topping
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon thyme, dried
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika, smoked
- 1 heaping cup walnuts
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- A few dashes of cayenne (opt)
Method:
- Peel the eggs, and halve them lengthwise. Pop out the yolks, and transfer to a large dinner plate. Add 2 teaspoons water, and begin to mash with a fork. As you mash, add the mayonnaise, mustard, salt and pepper. Continue to mash until very smooth. Alternatively, use a food processor.
- Carefully use 2 teaspoons to fill each egg white cavity with the filling, distributed evenly among them. Sprinkle the topping all over the filled eggs, and serve chilled, plain, on toast or on a salad For Cajun-Style Walnut “Crumb” Topping
- Heat the oil in a medium-sized skillet over medium-low heat. When it is warm, add the spices and stir until they are completely coated.
- Add the walnuts and salt, and keep stirring until everything is evenly distributed. Stir and cook over medium-low heat for another 5 to 8 minutes or so (until the walnuts are toasty). Be careful not to burn them!
- Stir in cayenne to taste, if desired, and remove from heat. When cool, store in a tightly closed jar in the refrigerator until use.