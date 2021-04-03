Perfect your Easter brunch with these DIY devilled eggs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Easter is this Sunday and it is a time meant to be spent creating memories with your loved ones. Even when hosting duties fall on your plate, creating the perfect brunch spread doesn’t have to be a daunting task. Try this easy-to-make Easter recipe.

Devilled Eggs with Cajun-Spiced Walnut “Crumb” Topping

Ingredients

8 eggs, hard-boiled, large

2-3 tablespoons mayonnaise (can be reduced fat)

1-2 teaspoons mustard, prepared, to taste

1/8 teaspoon salt

Optional: 1-2 tablespoons chives, very finely minced

For topping

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon thyme, dried

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika, smoked

1 heaping cup walnuts

1/4 teaspoon salt

A few dashes of cayenne (opt)

Method: