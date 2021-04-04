Awareness is not just a song and dance for this Rachakonda traffic police inspector

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anjapalli Nagamallu, a traffic inspector from Rachakonda Commissionerate, has always been at the forefront of creating awareness among his fellow citizens. May it be the fake news of child kidnapping gangs that stormed the State in 2018 or the COVID-19 pandemic that left people devastated, he has been on a mission to spread awareness through his songs and cultural acts.

An awareness campaign run by him at traffic junctions in the city, started during the initial days of the pandemic in April 2020, not only received appreciation but was adapted by police all over. In addition, he has also been reaching out to people with awareness messages on black magic, child marriage, woman safety and many societal issues through Oggu Katha (a folk art form) and street plays.

With the spike in COVID cases across the State, he is back at traffic junctions with his team, creating awareness on the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining physical distance.

During the lockdown, he came to the rescue of many homeless people struggling to find food. Along with an NGO, he also reached out to several people and distributed groceries and other essentials at their doorstep.

Even during the incessant rains that battered Hyderabad in 2020, he worked tirelessly by clearing waterlogged areas and reached out to stranded people. During a rainy night, he walked through an inundated road carrying emergency medicines for a person waiting for a surgery at a private hospital in Chaitanyapuri. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had showered praises on him for his act.

In 2018, he mortgaged his daughter’s gold bangles and constructed a house for a family in his village, and in 2019, he constructed a house for another family in his village. He has also donated blood more than 30 times and has rescued more than 100 accident victims by providing first aid on the spot.

A day after Telangana reported its first COVID-19 case in March 2020, Nagamallu penned and composed a song on COVID awareness - Bhayapadavaddani Bhadratha Patinchandi (Don’t worry, follow safety). It was well-received and appreciated by people in both Telugu speaking States.

"I was gifted with the talent for singing but had never tried other art forms. As Oggu Katha is a well-known art form, I chose to do it to spread my message. After attending a programme disproving witchcraft by Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, who was then the Nalgonda SP, I thought I could use my talent and started making songs. After joining the police force, I made a song on police martyrs," said Nagamallu.