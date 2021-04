By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unidentified offender made a futile attempt to loot cash from an SBI ATM at Kondapur on Saturday. Gadchibowli police have registered and released the images of the suspect captured on the CCTVs.

According to police, on Saturday around 4am, the suspect entered the ATM booth. While he was fiddling with the machine, a passerby noticed him and alerted police. Sensing that he was being observed, the accused fled .