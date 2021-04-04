Mailardevpally murder: Hyderabad youth wanted to avenge father's killing, gain fame

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Saturday arrested six people, and detained a 17-year-old boy, in the murder case of Asad Khan, who was brutally killed in broad daylight on Thursday in Mailardevpally. According to the police, in 2018, Asad Khan had allegedly killed his relative Amjad Ali, the father of the main accused Yassen Khan.

Yaseen wanted to kill Asad Khan to avenge his father’s death and also to send a message that his family, though poor, was still capable of revenge, the police said. Yaseen also hoped that with a murder so brutal, he will also become famous on social media. DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said that Yaseen Khan sought help from the other accused, who are all his relatives and they immediately agreed.

“They had attempted the murder on the previous day (March 31), but withdrew their plan due to public movement.” He added that Yaseen ran a furniture repair centre and used the tools at the shop in the murder.On Thursday, when Asad Khan and a relative were on a bike, the accused, travelling in an auto rickshaw hit the bike.

As Asad Khan and his relative fell down, they attacked Asad, killing him on the spot. They also attacked his relative, who fled from the spot. Based on evidence from CCTV cameras and other clues, police arrested them on Saturday.