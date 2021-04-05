Bid to rob ATM turns futile

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unidentified offenders made a futile attempt to loot cash from an ICICI bank ATM at Jeedimetla of Cyberabad commissionerate. Police said the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, the suspects entered the ATM booth and tried to break the machine using tools. Their attempt to open the lower portion of the machine to gain access to the currency chesr failed, forcing them to retreat. Jeedimetla police have registered a case and started investigation. A similar incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, at an SBI ATM at Kondapur.