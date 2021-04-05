Yoga, fitness sessions at mudfort ground  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS part of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, the Central government’s 75-week-long celebration to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, several events were organised in the city on Sunday. Yoga and fitness training sessions were held at the Mudfort Hockey Ground that was participated by hundreds of people. Additionally, food distribution was done for the needy at SP Road. Chief Minister KCR had recently sanctioned Rs 25 crore for the celebrations.