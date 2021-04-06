STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chicken rates surge as production drops

The price of broiler chicken has started to soar in Hyderabad.

chicken

Image of chicken used for representational purpose. (File Photo I EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The price of broiler chicken has started to soar in Hyderabad. In just a few weeks, the meat has become costlier by 30 per cent due to rising demand and lower production.As per city traders, on Monday the price of skinless chicken varied from Rs 268-Rs 300 per kg and boneless at Rs 370-Rs 400 per kg. Last week, the price was Rs 200-Rs 210 per kg for skinless and Rs 290-Rs 300 per kg for boneless. The farm gate price for broiler chicken (live bird) is now atRs 135- Rs 150, compared to Rs 117-Rs 120 last week. 

Meanwhile, the price of eggs has also witnessed a slight increase. While the price for farm gate egg was Rs 4.35 per egg on Monday - as compared to Rs 4 last week - in the local market the price varied from Rs 5-Rs 6.5 per egg, as compared to Rs 4-Rs 5 last week.

The sudden increase in prices is due to the rising temperature and increasing bird feed prices, claim poultry experts. Speaking to Express, KG Anand, general manager, Venkateshwara Hatcheries, said, “In summer, the price of broiler chicken usually goes up due to lower production as the mortality rate is more. Birds require stable temperature during day and night for survival. If the temperature varies too much, they die, subsequently increasing broiler chicken prices.

This year, the prices are soaring more due to a sharp increase in the price of bird feed, especially soya.” He also added that the prices are likely to increase further in the next few weeks. According to local traders, the demand for poultry is still not as it used to be before Covid-19. “We are hoping the prices do not increase any further as our business will suffer again,” said the owner of Dolphine Chicken Market. 

